Tarakai For Shifting Of GCCM To New Building Soon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2024 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) KP Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Faisal Khan Tarakai has said that Girls Cadet College Mardan (GCCM) would be shifted to the newly constructed building as soon as possible.

Presiding over a meeting of the board of Governors (BoG) GCCM on Tuesday, he directed the authorities to accelerate the pace of construction work to complete the project without any delay in the release of funds. He said Girls Cadet College Mardan is their flagship project wherein women from across the province would get standard facilities and training opportunities.

Besides, Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education, Masood Ahmad, members of the Board of Governors also attended the meeting.

The provincial minister for elementary and secondary education, Faisal Khan Tarakai said that the education of women atop the priorities of the government and for this purpose he is going to supervise all matters of the girls cadet college.

He said that all problems including the completion of the new building are being solved on a priority basis. He said that very soon women trainers and teachers would be recruited for the curriculum and extra-curriculum activities.

The provincial minister said that the whole system of the college including admission would be on bases of merit and transparency.

APP/aqk

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Mardan Women All From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Merit Packaging Limited

