Tarakai lauds federal government for presenting growth- friendly budget

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for education, Shahram Khan Tarakai on Saturday said that Federal government has presented growth-friendly budget 2021-22 with more focus on welfare of marginalized segments of the society.

In his comments on the budget , he said that it is a bottom-up approach focusing on the uplift of the poor.

"Announcing the minimum wage not less than 20k and no more tax on a salaried person are the budget highlights".

He said due to effective steps of the government, the economy is growing amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Chairman, District Development Advisory Committee Kohat, MPA Ziaullah Bangash said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government presented a people-friendly budget despite difficult circumstances and provided relief to the people.

Minister for Finance, Taimur Khan Jhagra on Friday said fiscal year 2021-22 would be a resurgence and as a economic prosperity year of the countryExpressing his reaction over the federal budget , the minister said that it is a bold, aggressive, pro-growth budget.

He appreciated allocation for Ehsas program and Sehat Card and reduction in taxes.