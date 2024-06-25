Tarana At UN: Spotlight On Women’s Suffering In Kashmir Conflict
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 25, 2024 | 09:58 PM
Maria Iqbal Tarana emphasizes necessity for human rights organizations to gain access to Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and called for immediate and thorough visits to both sides of Kashmir.
GENEVA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 25th, 2024) Maria Iqbal Tarana, a rights activist and leader of the PPP's Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter, has brought attention to the severe conditions faced by women in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
Speaking at the 56th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Switzerland, Tarana emphasized the necessity for human rights organizations to gain access to Indian-occupied Kashmir and called for immediate and thorough visits to both sides of Kashmir.
"Women are excluded from political discussions, actions, and networks in conflict zones. A gender-focused perspective is essential to understand the unique challenges and impacts," she stated.
Tarana highlighted the significant economic, physical, and psychological burdens on women and children in war zones, urging a reevaluation of how conflicts are approached to better achieve justice for these vulnerable groups.
The session, organized by the International Muslim Women Union, a consultative group with the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) at the UN, featured notable academics, lawyers, parliamentarians, and human rights activists from around the globe, including participants from India, Afghanistan, Libya, Australia, Denmark, and Austria. A large number of women from various countries also attended.
Former MEP Julie Ward proposed solutions for the Kashmir issue and regional conflicts, emphasizing the media's vital role.
British lawyer Margot Owen called for legal action against India's treatment of women, focusing on the plight of "half widows" and "half wives."
Caroline H. Moos advocated for a comprehensive program for women in Kashmir and other conflict-affected areas. Ahmed bin Qasim, son of Aasiya Andrabi, highlighted the dire conditions of women political leaders in Tihar Jail, including water scarcity and extreme heat.
Afghanistan’s Raheela Kaveer noted that women in all conflict zones, including Afghanistan, Kashmir, and Palestine, are victims of oppression.
Shameema Shall, the permanent representative of the International Muslim Women’s Union and host of the seminar, expressed the need to unify women's voices against oppression. She urged influential women to support those affected by war, emphasizing the devastating impact on societies, especially on women and children. Shall condemned India’s use of women as tools of war to silence Kashmiris, echoing the sentiments of Indian author Arundhati Roy.
Wartime sexual violence, often used strategically for political and military purposes, is particularly challenging to address without robust justice systems and criminal infrastructure. In war-torn areas, women face displacement, defraudment, widowhood, and refugee life, underscoring the urgent need for focused attention and intervention.
Recent Stories
Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in heatwave
Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rules, major policy initiatives
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confirmed
PM announces duty-free solar panels for general public
Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation
Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours
TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif
A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact
Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SBCA sealed buildings for unapproved, unauthorized construction9 seconds ago
-
Court reserves verdict in PTI founder's plea for marriage case sentence suspension10 minutes ago
-
Saeed Ghani took notice of building collapse in Liaquatabad10 minutes ago
-
Rs.957.2m fine imposed on 9375 power pilferers in 290 days10 minutes ago
-
Minister directs to improve financial position of AUST10 minutes ago
-
Dr. Rubaba Buledi appointed as Member PMDC10 minutes ago
-
Polio case reported from Killa Abdullah20 minutes ago
-
Opposition brushed aside resolution condemning mob lynching on under garb of protest: Tarar20 minutes ago
-
Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rules, major policy initiatives25 minutes ago
-
Role of scholars crucial in maintaining peace during Muharram: Commissioner29 minutes ago
-
Government taking measures to promote sports in KP: Advisor29 minutes ago
-
Two robbers arrested in Attock30 minutes ago