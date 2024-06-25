Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in Kashmir conflict

(@Abdulla99267510)

Maria Iqbal Tarana emphasizes necessity for human rights organizations to gain access to Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and called for immediate and thorough visits to both sides of Kashmir.

GENEVA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 25th, 2024) Maria Iqbal Tarana, a rights activist and leader of the PPP's Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter, has brought attention to the severe conditions faced by women in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking at the 56th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Switzerland, Tarana emphasized the necessity for human rights organizations to gain access to Indian-occupied Kashmir and called for immediate and thorough visits to both sides of Kashmir.

"Women are excluded from political discussions, actions, and networks in conflict zones. A gender-focused perspective is essential to understand the unique challenges and impacts," she stated.

Tarana highlighted the significant economic, physical, and psychological burdens on women and children in war zones, urging a reevaluation of how conflicts are approached to better achieve justice for these vulnerable groups.

The session, organized by the International Muslim Women Union, a consultative group with the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) at the UN, featured notable academics, lawyers, parliamentarians, and human rights activists from around the globe, including participants from India, Afghanistan, Libya, Australia, Denmark, and Austria. A large number of women from various countries also attended.

Former MEP Julie Ward proposed solutions for the Kashmir issue and regional conflicts, emphasizing the media's vital role.

British lawyer Margot Owen called for legal action against India's treatment of women, focusing on the plight of "half widows" and "half wives."

Caroline H. Moos advocated for a comprehensive program for women in Kashmir and other conflict-affected areas. Ahmed bin Qasim, son of Aasiya Andrabi, highlighted the dire conditions of women political leaders in Tihar Jail, including water scarcity and extreme heat.

Afghanistan’s Raheela Kaveer noted that women in all conflict zones, including Afghanistan, Kashmir, and Palestine, are victims of oppression.

Shameema Shall, the permanent representative of the International Muslim Women’s Union and host of the seminar, expressed the need to unify women's voices against oppression. She urged influential women to support those affected by war, emphasizing the devastating impact on societies, especially on women and children. Shall condemned India’s use of women as tools of war to silence Kashmiris, echoing the sentiments of Indian author Arundhati Roy.

Wartime sexual violence, often used strategically for political and military purposes, is particularly challenging to address without robust justice systems and criminal infrastructure. In war-torn areas, women face displacement, defraudment, widowhood, and refugee life, underscoring the urgent need for focused attention and intervention.