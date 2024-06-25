Open Menu

Tarana At UN: Spotlight On Women’s Suffering In Kashmir Conflict

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 25, 2024 | 09:58 PM

Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in Kashmir conflict

Maria Iqbal Tarana emphasizes necessity for human rights organizations to gain access to Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and called for immediate and thorough visits to both sides of Kashmir.

GENEVA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 25th, 2024) Maria Iqbal Tarana, a rights activist and leader of the PPP's Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter, has brought attention to the severe conditions faced by women in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking at the 56th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Switzerland, Tarana emphasized the necessity for human rights organizations to gain access to Indian-occupied Kashmir and called for immediate and thorough visits to both sides of Kashmir.

"Women are excluded from political discussions, actions, and networks in conflict zones. A gender-focused perspective is essential to understand the unique challenges and impacts," she stated.

Tarana highlighted the significant economic, physical, and psychological burdens on women and children in war zones, urging a reevaluation of how conflicts are approached to better achieve justice for these vulnerable groups.

The session, organized by the International Muslim Women Union, a consultative group with the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) at the UN, featured notable academics, lawyers, parliamentarians, and human rights activists from around the globe, including participants from India, Afghanistan, Libya, Australia, Denmark, and Austria. A large number of women from various countries also attended.

Former MEP Julie Ward proposed solutions for the Kashmir issue and regional conflicts, emphasizing the media's vital role.

British lawyer Margot Owen called for legal action against India's treatment of women, focusing on the plight of "half widows" and "half wives."

Caroline H. Moos advocated for a comprehensive program for women in Kashmir and other conflict-affected areas. Ahmed bin Qasim, son of Aasiya Andrabi, highlighted the dire conditions of women political leaders in Tihar Jail, including water scarcity and extreme heat.

Afghanistan’s Raheela Kaveer noted that women in all conflict zones, including Afghanistan, Kashmir, and Palestine, are victims of oppression.

Shameema Shall, the permanent representative of the International Muslim Women’s Union and host of the seminar, expressed the need to unify women's voices against oppression. She urged influential women to support those affected by war, emphasizing the devastating impact on societies, especially on women and children. Shall condemned India’s use of women as tools of war to silence Kashmiris, echoing the sentiments of Indian author Arundhati Roy.

Wartime sexual violence, often used strategically for political and military purposes, is particularly challenging to address without robust justice systems and criminal infrastructure. In war-torn areas, women face displacement, defraudment, widowhood, and refugee life, underscoring the urgent need for focused attention and intervention.

Related Topics

India Afghanistan Australia United Nations Palestine Water Jail Lawyers Jammu Austria Switzerland Libya Denmark Azad Jammu And Kashmir Criminals Women Muslim Media All From Refugee Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in he ..

Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in heatwave

14 minutes ago
 Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rul ..

Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rules, major policy initiatives

25 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confi ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confirmed

3 hours ago
 PM announces duty-free solar panels for general pu ..

PM announces duty-free solar panels for general public

4 hours ago
 Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 Wo ..

Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024

5 hours ago
 Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation

Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation

6 hours ago
Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours

Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours

6 hours ago
 TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: ..

TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif

8 hours ago
 A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and ..

A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact

9 hours ago
 Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief ..

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC

10 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis af ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan