Tarand Directs For Quick Digitalisation Of Land Records

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 27, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Tarand directs for quick digitalisation of land records

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister on Revenue and State Taj Muhammad Khan Tarand on Wednesday directed the concerned to complete at the earliest the process of digitalisation and settlement of land record in the newly merged districts.

During a visit to office of the Director of Land Records, he directed the officials of Revenue Department to avoid any further delay on the project and ensure that all stakeholders, including the political ones were taken on board.

He was given a detailed briefing on the project during which it was informed that all the newly merged districts had been divided into seven subdivisions i.e. Hasan Khel, Landi Kotal, Bajaur, Wazir Bannu, Upper Karam, Lower Karam and Dara Adam Khel. Their land records had been updated using GIS. The project was the first of its kind to be launched in Pakistan for the settlement and digitalisation of land records.

Taj said that the project would help overcome most of the problems in land records as the records would be computerized and saved.

It would ensure greater transparency and accountability, while also completely eliminating measurement errors, illegal encroachments, and other malpractices in the land record system, he added.

The special assistant said that the vacant posts in the project should be filled immediately and the shortage of staff in all subdivisions should also be filled so that work on the project could continue uninterrupted.

It was the top priority of the provincial government to provide a better and sustainable environment to the people of the erstwhile FATA, he stressed, adding that many mega projects had also been started for the socioeconomic development of those people.

Director Revenue Ijaz-ur-Rehman, Project Director Capt (Retd.) Muhammad Bilal and other senior officials were present on the occasion.

