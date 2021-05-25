Tarand vows struggle for constitutional rights of province

Special Assistant to KP CM on Energy and Power, Taj Mohammad Tarand has pledged struggle for protection of constitutional rights of the province including outstanding arrears in head of net hydel profit from the federal government

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Energy and Power, Taj Mohammad Tarand has pledged struggle for protection of constitutional rights of the province including outstanding arrears in head of net hydel profit from the Federal government.

He expressed these views after getting briefing regarding Energy and Power Department here Tuesday. Besides, Secretary Energy, Mohammad Zubair Khan and Special Secretary, Zafarul islam Khattak, Additional Secretary Iftikhar Khan Marwat and Chief Planning Officer (CPO), Wajid Khan, other authorities of the department also attended the meeting.

On this occasion, the special assistant was given a detailed briefing regarding Energy & Power Department and its subsidiary organizations PEDO and KP OGDCL.

The special assistant also pledged putting the energy system of the province on modern lines to make it further effective for public welfare.

He said that province has big potentials of hydel power, oil and gas reserves that would be utilized for further strengthening of the economy of the province.