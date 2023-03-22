UrduPoint.com

Tarar Accuses Facilitators Of Conspiracy To Protect IK From Corruption Charges

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Tarar accuses facilitators of conspiracy to protect IK from corruption charges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior and Legal Affairs, Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday accused a group of corrupt facilitators of conspiring to protect Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan from being indicted in several corruption cases.

Talking to media persons, Tarar claimed that the facilitators wanted to elevate Imran to the highest office, not only to protect him from indictment but also to take advantage of his position to save his black money.

Tarar also accused the facilitators of obstructing justice and preventing investigations from being completed in cases related to Toshakhana, foreign funding, Tyrian White, and other matters despite the evidence.

Facilitators were working to undermine the efforts of the authorities to bring guilt to justice. He claimed that Imran Khan had sold precious Toshakhana gifts on the black market, earning billions of rupees.

Tarar also condemned Imran Khan's smear campaign against military and civil officers on social media and his threats towards them. Imran Khan would have to face accountability for his corrupt practices despite his efforts.

Tarar also criticized Zalmay Khalilzad's statement, claiming that a Jewish lobby had come forward to protect Imran Khan. He also accused PTI of developing Maryam Nawaz phobia due to their inner fears and stated that Maryam had made unmatched sacrifices during the brutal tenure of PTI.

