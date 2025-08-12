Tarar Advises Opposition To Approach Courts For Relief
Sumaira FH Published August 12, 2025 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday advised the opposition to approach the courts, stating that relief does not come from protests or speeches but by following the legal process.
Responding to points raised by Senator Ali Zafar, he said the remedy lies with the constitutional courts—either the High Court or the Supreme Court—under the legal framework enacted by Parliament.
“If someone commits a crime, whether guilty or innocent, the matter must go through the legal course, and remedies are available within that system,” he added.
The minister cited past examples, including the cases of Hanif Abbasi, former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, and others, who faced convictions, disqualifications, and imprisonment but eventually obtained relief through appeals in the courts.
He added that political leaders from all parties had, at times, faced such situations, with many front-row members of the National Assembly spending time in jail.
Referring to the events of May 9, he said the nation witnessed attacks on Jinnah House, the Mianwali airbase, monuments of martyrs in Mardan, Radio Pakistan Peshawar, Lahore’s Shadman police station, and other places.
He stressed that the law must take its course in such cases.
The minister added that in politics, parties should strengthen each other and resolve issues collectively, noting that the judicial process, as seen in the case of Jamshed Dasti, ensures remedies where due.
Recent Stories
Over 91,300 applications received for Govt Hajj Scheme; submissions open until A ..
Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gillani pays tributes to minorities for their invalu ..
Youth Pakistan’s brightest future, most valuable asset : Punjab Chief Minister ..
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles death of Atif Aslam’s fathe ..
Pakistan achieved thru peaceful movement based on ideology, not thru arson or si ..
UAE, Finland sign MoU to strengthen cooperation in meteorology, polar research
Commissioner Quetta for action against illegal Afghan refugees
Gold price decreases by Rs500 per tola, reaches Rs358, 300 in Pakistan
European Commission launches review of Foreign Subsidies Regulation
Public holiday announced in Islamabad Capital Territory on August 13
MoHAP strengthens partnership with private hospitals to enhance national newborn ..
Tensions between Pakistan Sports Board, Hockey Federation likely to intensify ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over 91,300 applications received for Govt Hajj Scheme; submissions open until Aug 165 minutes ago
-
Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gillani pays tributes to minorities for their invaluable contribution to ..5 minutes ago
-
Youth Pakistan’s brightest future, most valuable asset : Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif5 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles death of Atif Aslam’s father5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan achieved thru peaceful movement based on ideology, not thru arson or sit-ins: Irfan Siddiqu ..5 minutes ago
-
Tarar advises opposition to approach courts for relief38 minutes ago
-
South Punjab Secretariat committed to socioeconomic revolution in the area: official38 minutes ago
-
Positive Polio sample in Abbottabad prompts commissioner Hazara to order strict monitoring and touri ..38 minutes ago
-
Government Boys Degree College Daulatpur celebrates Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day38 minutes ago
-
Constitutional petitions, financial matters to be heard of division bench: IHC38 minutes ago
-
Climate Minister Malik reaches Geneva for Global Plastic Treaty Talks38 minutes ago
-
FIA Abbottabad conducts successful raid against illegal hundi/hawala business in Battagram38 minutes ago