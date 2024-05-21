Open Menu

Tarar Affirms Govt's Commitment To Ensure Safety Of Every Citizen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2024 | 07:12 PM

Federal Minister for Law & Parliamentary Affairs Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday affirmed the government's commitment to ensure the safety of every citizen in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Federal Minister for Law & Parliamentary Affairs Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday affirmed the government's commitment to ensure the safety of every citizen in the country.

Responding to a point of order raised by Leader of the Opposition Shibli Faraz in the Senate regarding the attack on PTI's Spokesman Raoof Hasan by an unknown assailant, the minister said that details of the incident would be sought and shared with both the opposition leader and the House.

He assured that the culprit involved in the incident would be dealt with according to the law.

The minister said that the government would ensure the safety and security of Raoof Hasan.

