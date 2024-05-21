Tarar Affirms Govt's Commitment To Ensure Safety Of Every Citizen
Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2024 | 10:44 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Federal Minister for Law & Parliamentary Affairs Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday affirmed the government's commitment to ensure the safety of every citizen in the country.
Responding to a point of order raised by Leader of the Opposition Shibli Faraz in the Senate regarding the attack on PTI's Spokesman Raoof Hasan by an unknown assailant, the minister said that details of the incident would be sought and shared with both the opposition leader and the House.
He assured that the culprit involved in the incident would be dealt with according to the law.
The minister said that the government would ensure the safety and security of Raoof Hasan.
Earlier, Shibli Faraz, on the point of order, demanded an investigation into the attack on Raoof Hasan and requested that the findings be shared with the House.
He said that those involved in the attack on Raoof Hasan should be dealt with according to the law.
Shibli Faraz also expressed grief and sorrow over the tragic death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in the tragic helicopter crash.
He highlighted the issue of Pakistani students in Kyrgyzstan and urged the Federal Government to take steps for their safe return to Pakistan.
