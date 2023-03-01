Tarar appeals court to conduct hearing of Tyrian White case on day to day basis

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Interior Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday demanded the court to conduct hearing of Tyrian White case on day to day basis as the PTI chairman was using delaying tactics instead of facing the case.

Addressing a press conference, he said that an affidavit was submitted in the court declaring the aunt of Tyrian White as her guardian but Imran Khan had now challenged the jurisdiction of the court instead of facing the case about it.

In both aspects of this particular case, Attaullah Tarar viewed that Imran Khan would be disqualified because he had concealed facts being a public figure as information about kids was necessary to be submitted to the Election Com­mission of Pakistan and Fed­eral board of Revenue before contesting the elections. During the trials against PML-N leadership in past, Tarar said that the hearing of the case was conducted on day to day basis but Imran Khan had been escaping to face the court by using delaying tactics.

"Appear before the court, if you have nothing to hide and if you are "Sadiq and Amin" he said.

He questioned" Why the jurisdiction of the court is challenged by the Imran Khan, if he has nothing to hide".

He asked Imran Khan to argue the case on the merit and not to challenge the jurisdiction of the court about hearing this particular case.

He said that Sita White was brave lady, who had fought a case in the Los Angeles court for the rights of Tyrian White with all evidences.

He said the verdict of the Los Angeles was known to everyone.

Attar Tarar condemned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership for entering in the court with armed men and using honorable court premises for political gathering.

He also condemned misbehavior with the journalist and said it was the top priority of the government to safeguard the rights of the journalist community.

To a question he said on February 23 Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Athar Minallah had declared that the petitions were not maintainable.

These two judges later recused themselves from the case but the footnote in today's judgment clearly said that the two judges had dismissed the petitions and their rulings were part of Wednesday's judgment, he said.

"After this there is no need for a review or further interpretation… We believe that these petitions have been rejected by 3-4 and now the decision should be done in the high courts," he said.