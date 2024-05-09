Tarar appeals judiciary for taking May 9 cases to logical conclusion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Thursday requested the judiciary to take the May 9, 2024 cases to a logical end.

Addressing a press conference along with Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif here, he wondered what was the reason that the courts did not take these cases to their logical conclusion. He said that the evidence in the May 9 cases was clear and the identity of the attackers was known.

Even it was clear who entered inside various buildings and who stood outside and gave instructions, he noted.

Tarar said that Imran's three sisters were involved in the May 9 attacks but none of them was booked.

Answering a question, he said that during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf rule, instructions were issued to prison authorities to force incarcerated Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders to sit on the floor in the biting cold of December. Moreover, they were not provided chairs and pillows, he added.

He said that the then leaders of opposition parties and workers meted out such treatment whereas the PTI founder had a cycle for exercise, a walking gallery and desi chicken in meal.