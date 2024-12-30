Tarar Applauds Newly Elected Lahore Press Club Office Bearers
Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Monday congratulated the newly elected office bearers of the Lahore Press Club.
In a message of facilitation, Tarar extended his congratulations to President Arshad Ansari, Secretary Zahid Abid, Senior Vice President Afzaal Talib, Vice President Saima Nawaz, Joint Secretary Imran Sheikh, Finance Secretary Salik Nawaz, and the newly elected members of the governing body.
Tarar reiterated the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government’s unwavering commitment to freedom of expression and press freedom.
He acknowledged the vital role of Lahore’s journalist community in upholding the Constitution, ensuring the rule of law, and strengthening democratic traditions.
He also reaffirmed the government’s dedication to the welfare of journalists, emphasizing the importance of press clubs in amplifying their voices and addressing public concerns. He highlighted that concrete steps are being taken to ensure their well-being.
Expressing his optimism, Tarar hoped that the newly elected leadership of the Lahore Press Club would work diligently for the welfare of journalists and conveyed his best wishes to the new governing body.
