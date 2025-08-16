- Home
Tarar Appreciates Tasawar Arafat's Services In Narrative Building During Stand Off With India
Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2025 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar on Saturday appreciated the services of his media coordinator Tasawar Arafat Chaudhry during stand off with India.
"Behind every successful strategy is the hand of the entire team", he said in a post on his X account.
The minister said that the way the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting fought the narrative war during the Marka-e-Haq, there was the effort of several persons behind the achievement.
He said that Tasawar Arafat was one of those who worked hard and played a significant role in making the strategy successful. He appreciated his services.
