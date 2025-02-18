Open Menu

Tarar Arrives In Riyadh To Participate In Saudi Media Forum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Tarar arrives in Riyadh to participate in Saudi Media Forum

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday arrived here to participate in the fourth edition of the Saudi Media Forum.

Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister for Media Dr. Abdul Rahman received Attaullah Tarar at King Abdullah Airport.

The three-day conference is being held in Riyadh from February 19 to 21.

On his arrival, the minister said that Saudi Arabia was a close friend of Pakistan and both brotherly countries enjoyed strong historical and cultural relations.

The minister said that Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman's vision for development and prosperity was exemplary.

Saudi Arabia's steps to enhance economic development and business activities were worthy of emulation, he maintained.

Tarar termed Saudi Arabia as an important advocate for peace, prosperity, stability and interfaith harmony.

"Saudi Media Forum is an important platform to benefit from Saudi Arabia's media-related experiences", the minister said.

It should be noted that the Saudi Media Forum will host representatives from all over the world which would be attended by personalities from the media, including international figures.

The forum aims to promote cooperation in the media sector and discuss modern trends.

The Saudi Media Forum will explore ways to improve media production, digital journalism and content creation.

New business models for media, digital transformation and financial sustainability in the digital age will be examined.

The Saudi Media Forum will also consider strategies on fake news and the role of media institutions in restoring public trust.

The forum will also hold discussions on important topics such as artificial intelligence, the future of journalism, media economics, digital systems, misinformation, the entertainment industry and digital streaming.

Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar will also meet important international figures on the sidelines of the conference.

Recent Stories

Hazza bin Zayed inaugurates Al Taf missile boat at ..

Hazza bin Zayed inaugurates Al Taf missile boat at NAVDEX 2025

11 minutes ago
 Int’l principles do not prohibit court martial o ..

Int’l principles do not prohibit court martial of civilians: SC judge in case ..

33 minutes ago
 SEC establishes Sharjah Cyber Security Centre

SEC establishes Sharjah Cyber Security Centre

41 minutes ago
 Investigation report unveils harrowing details in ..

Investigation report unveils harrowing details in Mustafa Amir’s murder case

55 minutes ago
 FinMin vows to increase exports from $30b to $60b ..

FinMin vows to increase exports from $30b to $60b in next five years

1 hour ago
 TikTok Creator Awards 2024: Celebrating the Best o ..

TikTok Creator Awards 2024: Celebrating the Best of Pakistan's TikTok Community

1 hour ago
Punjab CM lays foundation stone for Saudi German H ..

Punjab CM lays foundation stone for Saudi German Hospital in Lahore

1 hour ago
 Partial satellite manufacturing in UAE to begin th ..

Partial satellite manufacturing in UAE to begin this year: Bayanat CEO

1 hour ago
 EDGE Group reports $5 billion in annual revenue; 2 ..

EDGE Group reports $5 billion in annual revenue; 20% exports

2 hours ago
 UAE, Ukraine explore investment opportunities foll ..

UAE, Ukraine explore investment opportunities following CEPA signing

2 hours ago
 DIFC marks 20th anniversary with record annual per ..

DIFC marks 20th anniversary with record annual performance

2 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude strikes Tonga Islands ..

Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude strikes Tonga Islands in South Pacific

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan