Tarar Arrives In Riyadh To Participate In Saudi Media Forum
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2025 | 05:20 PM
RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday arrived here to participate in the fourth edition of the Saudi Media Forum.
Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister for Media Dr. Abdul Rahman received Attaullah Tarar at King Abdullah Airport.
The three-day conference is being held in Riyadh from February 19 to 21.
On his arrival, the minister said that Saudi Arabia was a close friend of Pakistan and both brotherly countries enjoyed strong historical and cultural relations.
The minister said that Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman's vision for development and prosperity was exemplary.
Saudi Arabia's steps to enhance economic development and business activities were worthy of emulation, he maintained.
Tarar termed Saudi Arabia as an important advocate for peace, prosperity, stability and interfaith harmony.
"Saudi Media Forum is an important platform to benefit from Saudi Arabia's media-related experiences", the minister said.
It should be noted that the Saudi Media Forum will host representatives from all over the world which would be attended by personalities from the media, including international figures.
The forum aims to promote cooperation in the media sector and discuss modern trends.
The Saudi Media Forum will explore ways to improve media production, digital journalism and content creation.
New business models for media, digital transformation and financial sustainability in the digital age will be examined.
The Saudi Media Forum will also consider strategies on fake news and the role of media institutions in restoring public trust.
The forum will also hold discussions on important topics such as artificial intelligence, the future of journalism, media economics, digital systems, misinformation, the entertainment industry and digital streaming.
Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar will also meet important international figures on the sidelines of the conference.
Recent Stories
Hazza bin Zayed inaugurates Al Taf missile boat at NAVDEX 2025
Int’l principles do not prohibit court martial of civilians: SC judge in case ..
SEC establishes Sharjah Cyber Security Centre
Investigation report unveils harrowing details in Mustafa Amir’s murder case
FinMin vows to increase exports from $30b to $60b in next five years
TikTok Creator Awards 2024: Celebrating the Best of Pakistan's TikTok Community
Punjab CM lays foundation stone for Saudi German Hospital in Lahore
Partial satellite manufacturing in UAE to begin this year: Bayanat CEO
EDGE Group reports $5 billion in annual revenue; 20% exports
UAE, Ukraine explore investment opportunities following CEPA signing
DIFC marks 20th anniversary with record annual performance
Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude strikes Tonga Islands in South Pacific
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Trial of Civilians under Army Act; SC to continue hearing of the ICAs tomorrow6 minutes ago
-
Tarar arrives in Riyadh to participate in Saudi Media Forum6 minutes ago
-
HEC receives Rs. 65 bln grant for higher education:NA told6 minutes ago
-
WCCA calls for establishing warehouses abroad to enhance global trade, logistics16 minutes ago
-
Woman injured in acid attack in Abbottabad16 minutes ago
-
Journalists’ delegation from Bangladesh visits NCA, Lahore museum16 minutes ago
-
Farmers' gathering focuses on better wheat production16 minutes ago
-
Probationary officers of 52nd CTP visit IUB16 minutes ago
-
PM inaugurates Tayyip Erdogan Interchange, lauds Interior Minister for completing project in 84 days26 minutes ago
-
Advisor to Health, Ihtesham Ali, to hold first-ever MS conference of Province26 minutes ago
-
Police bust car lifter gang; arrest three26 minutes ago
-
Keamari police raid gutka mawa factory in Old Golimar, two arrested26 minutes ago