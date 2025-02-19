Tarar Arrives To Attend Inaugural Session Of International Media Conference In Riyadh
RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday arrived to attend the inaugural session of the conference organized by the Saudi Media Group.
The three-day conference is being held in Riyadh from Wednesday to Friday.
The inaugural session will be attended by world leaders and important figures from the media from all over the world.
Attaullah Tarar also met with former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other important figures on the occasion of the inaugural ceremony.
Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud is also participating in the conference.
The Saudi Media Forum will explore methods for media production, digital journalism and content creation.
New business models for media, digital transformation and financial stability in the digital age will be reviewed.
The Media Forum will also consider strategies regarding fake news and the role of media institutions in restoring public trust.
The forum will also discuss important topics such as artificial intelligence, the future of journalism, media economics, digital systems, misinformation, the entertainment industry and digital streaming.
