Open Menu

Tarar Arrives To Attend Inaugural Session Of International Media Conference In Riyadh

Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Tarar arrives to attend inaugural session of international media conference in Riyadh

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday arrived to attend the inaugural session of the conference organized by the Saudi Media Group.

The three-day conference is being held in Riyadh from Wednesday to Friday.

The inaugural session will be attended by world leaders and important figures from the media from all over the world.

Attaullah Tarar also met with former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other important figures on the occasion of the inaugural ceremony.

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud is also participating in the conference.

The Saudi Media Forum will explore methods for media production, digital journalism and content creation.

New business models for media, digital transformation and financial stability in the digital age will be reviewed.

The Media Forum will also consider strategies regarding fake news and the role of media institutions in restoring public trust.

The forum will also discuss important topics such as artificial intelligence, the future of journalism, media economics, digital systems, misinformation, the entertainment industry and digital streaming.

Recent Stories

Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment highlig ..

Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment highlights importance of cooperation ..

6 minutes ago
 UAE supports establishment of centres for foster f ..

UAE supports establishment of centres for foster families, orphanages in Ukraine ..

35 minutes ago
 COAS in UK to attend 7th Regional Stabilization Co ..

COAS in UK to attend 7th Regional Stabilization Conference

50 minutes ago
 Ukraine showcases unmanned systems at IDEX 2025

Ukraine showcases unmanned systems at IDEX 2025

1 hour ago
 Cricket fans' wait over: ICC event returns to Paki ..

Cricket fans' wait over: ICC event returns to Pakistan after 29 years

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler establishes, regulates Sharjah Fashi ..

Sharjah Ruler establishes, regulates Sharjah Fashion Lab

2 hours ago
XRANGE, Mira Aerospace partner to advance high-alt ..

XRANGE, Mira Aerospace partner to advance high-altitude platform station flight ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand ..

Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 O ..

2 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate King of Jordan on ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate King of Jordan on successful surgery

2 hours ago
 PO Chairman, CEO Faisal Zahid Malik meets KP Gover ..

PO Chairman, CEO Faisal Zahid Malik meets KP Governor Kundi

3 hours ago
 Emerge signs agreement with Tawazun Industrial Par ..

Emerge signs agreement with Tawazun Industrial Park for 13.25MWp solar PV plant

3 hours ago
 EWEC opens registration for Q1 2025 Clean Energy C ..

EWEC opens registration for Q1 2025 Clean Energy Certificates auction

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan