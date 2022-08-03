Tarar asks Imran to clear position for receiving illegal funds from enemy countries

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Ataullah Tarar on Wednesday asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan to clear his position after the verdict of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) which stamped his party for receiving funds from enemy countries like India and Israel.

The 'Jewish and Indian' funded illegally to PTI for lobbying in their favour and interests, he said while addressing a press conference here, adding PTI was also a beneficiary of the donation received from Romita Shetty, who was an American businesswoman of Indian origin.

The PTI chief, he said was a champion of U-turns who promoted the culture of name-in politics and had always done the politics of chaos, allegations and lies.

Tarar chided PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on his remarks on ECP's verdict that the judgment was announced in a 'hurry'. He said PTI wanted to linger the case further after a lapse of eight year. PTI kept knocking the door of courts seeking stay in his party's foreign funding case as they knew about irregularities in party funds.

Tarar praised the ECP for announcing a balanced judgment despite facing pressure by the PTI.

Moreover, he maintained the ECP's judgment has put positive impacts on the country's economy resulting in improving rupee value against the Dollar, he maintained.