UrduPoint.com

Tarar Asks Imran To Clear Position For Receiving Illegal Funds From Enemy Countries

Umer Jamshaid Published August 03, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Tarar asks Imran to clear position for receiving illegal funds from enemy countries

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Ataullah Tarar on Wednesday asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan to clear his position after the verdict of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) which stamped his party for receiving funds from enemy countries like India and Israel.

The 'Jewish and Indian' funded illegally to PTI for lobbying in their favour and interests, he said while addressing a press conference here, adding PTI was also a beneficiary of the donation received from Romita Shetty, who was an American businesswoman of Indian origin.

The PTI chief, he said was a champion of U-turns who promoted the culture of name-in politics and had always done the politics of chaos, allegations and lies.

Tarar chided PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on his remarks on ECP's verdict that the judgment was announced in a 'hurry'. He said PTI wanted to linger the case further after a lapse of eight year. PTI kept knocking the door of courts seeking stay in his party's foreign funding case as they knew about irregularities in party funds.

Tarar praised the ECP for announcing a balanced judgment despite facing pressure by the PTI.

Moreover, he maintained the ECP's judgment has put positive impacts on the country's economy resulting in improving rupee value against the Dollar, he maintained.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Israel Dollar Election Commission Of Pakistan Jew From Fawad Chaudhry Foreign Funding Case

Recent Stories

Secretary-General: Social Development is a Priorit ..

Secretary-General: Social Development is a Priority for OIC

37 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives Dr. Afnan Al-Shuaib ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Dr. Afnan Al-Shuaibi, WDO Executive Director and ..

37 minutes ago
 OIC Calls for Urgent Action to Avert the Risk of F ..

OIC Calls for Urgent Action to Avert the Risk of Famine in Somalia

37 minutes ago
 Our top three choices for mid-range smartphones in ..

Our top three choices for mid-range smartphones in Pakistan and why the HUAWEI n ..

44 minutes ago
 Pakistan name squads for Netherlands ODIs and T20 ..

Pakistan name squads for Netherlands ODIs and T20 Asia Cup

53 minutes ago
 vivo Y55 Wins Youth’s Hearts in Pakistan

Vivo Y55 Wins Youth’s Hearts in Pakistan

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.