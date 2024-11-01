Open Menu

Tarar Asks Individuals Included In ECL To Submit Review Before Committee

Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Tarar asks individuals included in ECL to submit review before committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar Friday asked the individuals included in the ECL list to submit a review to the committee, which will make a decision based on merit.

Responding to calling attention notice regarding placing the Names of several Members of the National Assembly on the Exit Control List (ECL), Provisional National Identification List (PNIL) and Passport Control List (PCL), he said that the Cabinet's sub-committee conducts reviews of names to include or exclude on the ECL in accordance with the 1981 law.

The minister said that names have been removed from the ECL after individuals filed a review to the committee.

He said that the rate of removal of names from the ECL list is not less than 65 to 70 per cent among all requests for revision.

He said that the names of individuals declared absconders in criminal cases are added to the list under relevant legal provisions. Currently, approximately 4,000 names are on the ECL, most of whom are absconders.

The Law Minister said that while there is a right to travel under Article 15 but the same article also clarified that this right is subject to the law.

He said that many members of the opposition during the previous PTI government, who are now on treasury benches were placed in the list in the ECL at that time.

He requested that the MNAs with inquiries submit their identity card information to the National Assembly Secretariat to verify their names in the list.

He highlighted the efforts of the Cabinet's subcommittee, under his convenorship, to ensure transparency and fairness, and said that he had previously facilitated the removal of names of former Cabinet members now present in the House.

The minister advocated for a collective effort to overcome traditional political practices, noting that the politics of victimization ended after the Charter of Democracy.

He recalled that, in the past, leaders and members from both the PPP and PML-N had been listed on the ECL or the PNIL by PTI led government.

He explained that when cases are filed, inclusion on the ECL often follows, but names of those granted bail are subsequently removed.

Related Topics

National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Exit Control List Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Democracy Law Minister Same Criminals All From Government Cabinet Merit Packaging Limited Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

US embassy delegation meets with three Inmates in ..

US embassy delegation meets with three Inmates in Adiala Jail

50 minutes ago
 Pakistan win both matches on opening day of Hong K ..

Pakistan win both matches on opening day of Hong Kong Sixes

1 hour ago
 Info Minister participates in Fareej Festival for ..

Info Minister participates in Fareej Festival for Art & Design

1 hour ago
 Shoaib Malik under fire on social media on eve of ..

Shoaib Malik under fire on social media on eve of son's birthday celebration

2 hours ago
 Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast

Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green ..

Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..

17 hours ago
 Why have Spain floods killed so many?

Why have Spain floods killed so many?

17 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Ba ..

Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..

17 hours ago
 Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosti ..

Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..

17 hours ago
 PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" ..

PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan