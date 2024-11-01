Tarar Asks Individuals Included In ECL To Submit Review Before Committee
Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar Friday asked the individuals included in the ECL list to submit a review to the committee, which will make a decision based on merit.
Responding to calling attention notice regarding placing the Names of several Members of the National Assembly on the Exit Control List (ECL), Provisional National Identification List (PNIL) and Passport Control List (PCL), he said that the Cabinet's sub-committee conducts reviews of names to include or exclude on the ECL in accordance with the 1981 law.
The minister said that names have been removed from the ECL after individuals filed a review to the committee.
He said that the rate of removal of names from the ECL list is not less than 65 to 70 per cent among all requests for revision.
He said that the names of individuals declared absconders in criminal cases are added to the list under relevant legal provisions. Currently, approximately 4,000 names are on the ECL, most of whom are absconders.
The Law Minister said that while there is a right to travel under Article 15 but the same article also clarified that this right is subject to the law.
He said that many members of the opposition during the previous PTI government, who are now on treasury benches were placed in the list in the ECL at that time.
He requested that the MNAs with inquiries submit their identity card information to the National Assembly Secretariat to verify their names in the list.
He highlighted the efforts of the Cabinet's subcommittee, under his convenorship, to ensure transparency and fairness, and said that he had previously facilitated the removal of names of former Cabinet members now present in the House.
The minister advocated for a collective effort to overcome traditional political practices, noting that the politics of victimization ended after the Charter of Democracy.
He recalled that, in the past, leaders and members from both the PPP and PML-N had been listed on the ECL or the PNIL by PTI led government.
He explained that when cases are filed, inclusion on the ECL often follows, but names of those granted bail are subsequently removed.
Recent Stories
US embassy delegation meets with three Inmates in Adiala Jail
Pakistan win both matches on opening day of Hong Kong Sixes
Info Minister participates in Fareej Festival for Art & Design
Shoaib Malik under fire on social media on eve of son's birthday celebration
Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024
Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..
Why have Spain floods killed so many?
Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..
Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..
PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sargodha Chamber President welcomes Pak-Saudi Arabia agreements2 minutes ago
-
Sargodha University holds conference on Sufism and contemporary challenges2 minutes ago
-
Acting president for adopting international best practices to improve governance2 minutes ago
-
Anti-smog measures: sprinkling of roads, streets with disinfected water under way12 minutes ago
-
Rescue-1122 responded to 5,428 emergency calls in October12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Qatar leadership agree to enhance cooperation, high-level exchanges21 minutes ago
-
AC checks prices of essential commodities22 minutes ago
-
Mayor Sukkur holds review meeting of development projects22 minutes ago
-
Collective role essential to eliminate corruption from society: Commissioner22 minutes ago
-
Man killed in road mishap22 minutes ago
-
SSP held Khuli Katchehry, resolved public complaints22 minutes ago
-
Senate body on petroleum discusses oil and gas drilling, third-party sales22 minutes ago