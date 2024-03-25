Tarar asks PTI to engage in positive politics, play role for charter of economy

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 25th, 2024) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar advised the PTI to engage in positive politics and play its role for the Charter of Economy.

He made this advice to the PTI while addressing the media in Islamabad on Monday.

The minister expressed government's determination to expeditiously advance economic reforms agenda.

Tarar said that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is making all out efforts to address the economic challenges.

He stated the efforts include privatization of PIA, outsourcing of airports, cutting down government expenditures and increasing the tax base.

The Information Minister announced that awards will be given to those who contributed in enhancing the country's foreign exchange reserves and tax base. A ceremony in this regard will soon be held at the Prime Minister house. He said action will be taken against the tax evaders.

He said roadmaps are being prepared to improve the economy and the results will be visible soon.

The Information Minister said the ministers, on the instructions of the Prime Minister, are also visiting the Utility Stores to monitor the implementation of Ramadan package.

Responding to a question, the Minister said the government is focusing to fast track China Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

Responding to another question, he said welfare of journalists is responsibility of state and the government is committed to this end.

He said the government is taking steps to provide relief to the underprivileged segment of the society.

Earlier in the day, Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore on Monday and discussed overall political situation and other matters of mutual interest.