Tarar Asks PTI To Tolerate & Respect ‘difference Of Opinion'
Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2024 | 11:32 PM
Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Thursday strongly condemned a notification issued by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for boycotting certain journalists and anchors following its core committee meeting
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Thursday strongly condemned a notification issued by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for boycotting certain journalists and anchors following its core committee meeting.
“Journalists are also being exposed to the politics of division and hatred,” the minister said in a reaction to the PTI’s boycott.
In a news statement, he said the PTI would gain nothing from such a sad behaviour.
The minister asked the PTI leadership to respect and tolerate the “difference of opinion”.
He noted that the PTI had not learnt from its past that marked “chaos and division” in the society.
Recent Stories
Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel
Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs worth millions
Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 million square meters in Proph ..
Second review under IMF's Stand by Arrangement (SBA)
Farrell backs Ireland players to redeem themselves against Scots
Sindh Govt decides to activate Narcotics Control Unit of Excise Dept
Spending Rs.80b in health dept still condition not satisfactory: Sarfraz Bugti
US, European stocks fall after hotter-than-expected producer prices
IMF chief Georgieva says 'available to serve' for second term
Swiss urged to use succession to boost women, environment at central bank
50 years on, ex-Stasi officer goes on trial for murder of Pole
Pakistan deeply concerned about atrocities against people of Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs worth millions2 minutes ago
-
Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 million square meters in Prophet's Mosque12 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt decides to activate Narcotics Control Unit of Excise Dept12 minutes ago
-
Spending Rs.80b in health dept still condition not satisfactory: Sarfraz Bugti12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan deeply concerned about atrocities against people of Gaza40 minutes ago
-
Bilal Yaseen for formulating policy for coming wheat procurement42 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz led govt committed to ‘charter of economy & reconciliation’: Tarar42 minutes ago
-
PML-N prioritizes performance, focuses on Punjab's Well-being: Ramesh42 minutes ago
-
President of Azerbaijan felicitates President Zardari40 minutes ago
-
ATC adjourns hearing of Askari Tower attack trial till April 342 minutes ago
-
Chiniot mines and minerals reference adjourned till April 2340 minutes ago
-
Ghee manufacturers announce reduction of Rs 15 per kg in ghee price2 hours ago