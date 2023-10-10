Open Menu

Tarar Assures Protective Bail For Nawaz Sharif Upon His Return

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 10, 2023 | 01:02 PM

The PML-N leader says they are prepared to file for protective bail on behalf of Nawaz Sharif.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 10th, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday confirmed that protective bail would be sought for Nawaz Sharif upon his anticipated arrival.

The former Prime Minister is scheduled to return to his hometown on October 21st.

Speaking in an interview with a private television channel, Attaullah Tarar affirmed that the PML-N is prepared to file for protective bail on behalf of Nawaz Sharif. He also stated that Nawaz Sharif will willingly appear before the court to address the cases against him.

Responding to inquiries about preparations for Nawaz Sharif's welcome in Lahore, Tarar mentioned that all necessary arrangements have been meticulously put in place.

Furthermore, Tarar expressed his confidence in Nawaz Sharif's leadership within the PML-N, stating that Sharif would lead the party's election campaign and secure a substantial victory in the upcoming general elections.

