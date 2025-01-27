Open Menu

Tarar Assures Resolution Of Sindh, Balochistan Water Concerns In Senate

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2025 | 08:14 PM

Tarar assures resolution of Sindh, Balochistan water concerns in Senate

Minister for Law, Justice, and Human Resource, Azam Nazeer Tarar, assured the Senate on Monday that the water distribution concerns of Sindh and Balochistan would be resolved through consultations with coalition partners

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Minister for Law, Justice, and Human Resource, Azam Nazeer Tarar, assured the Senate on Monday that the water distribution concerns of Sindh and Balochistan would be resolved through consultations with coalition partners.

Responding to senators’ concerns during the session, Tarar emphasized the government’s commitment to prioritizing inter-provincial matters, particularly water distribution.

"The House of Federation will always prioritize addressing concerns that arise between provinces," Tarar stated, stressing the importance of cooperation and dialogue to resolve critical issues. He added that the resolution of water concerns would involve consultations with all relevant stakeholders to ensure fair consideration of the needs and rights of all provinces.

The water issue, he said raised by Senator Sherry Rehman and others, was discussed at length in the House last week, with the Federal government acknowledging Sindh’s concerns.

Tarar further clarified that in a coalition government, unilateral decisions cannot be made without addressing the concerns of coalition partners.

"Rest assured, the prime minister, a thoughtful and wise leader, is committed to working inclusively and has always strived to bring everyone on board," he said. "There will be no rush, and no constitutional deviations will occur."

Earlier, Senator Bilal Mandokhel others raised a point of order, highlighting that while Balochistan is the largest province by area, its share in the canal system is minimal. Due to its mountainous terrain, the province relies heavily on groundwater for agriculture, with only a small part of Nasirabad Division benefiting from the canal system.

Law makers also pointed out that while the ruling party often proposes plans for the country’s improvement, the opposition tends to disagree, even with beneficial proposals. However, he expressed concern that disagreements within the ruling party itself could lead to significant issues.

Recent Stories

ADGM launches all-in-one mobile App

ADGM launches all-in-one mobile App

2 minutes ago
 DAE signs agreement with K2 Aviation

DAE signs agreement with K2 Aviation

17 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends 'By the Star ..

Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends 'By the Star' forum

17 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs establishment of 'Girass Agr ..

Sharjah Ruler directs establishment of 'Girass Agricultural' company

32 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange signs MoU with Iraqi ..

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange signs MoU with Iraqi Securities Commission

32 minutes ago
 Funeral of martyred police official offered in Pol ..

Funeral of martyred police official offered in Police Lines Khyber

3 minutes ago
Tarar assures resolution of Sindh, Balochistan wat ..

Tarar assures resolution of Sindh, Balochistan water concerns in Senate

3 minutes ago
 Spain's Euro 2024 winning coach De la Fuente exten ..

Spain's Euro 2024 winning coach De la Fuente extends contract

3 minutes ago
 PM congratulates Lukashenko on victory in presiden ..

PM congratulates Lukashenko on victory in presidential election of Belarus

3 minutes ago
 Banks urged to halt branch closures in Sindh’s s ..

Banks urged to halt branch closures in Sindh’s smaller cities

43 minutes ago
 Lessons from PIA’s Paris ad blunder

Lessons from PIA’s Paris ad blunder

56 minutes ago
 Lebanese try again to return to southern border vi ..

Lebanese try again to return to southern border villages

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan