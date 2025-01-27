Tarar assures resolution of Sindh, Balochistan water concerns in Senate

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Minister for Law, Justice, and Human Resource, Azam Nazeer Tarar, assured the Senate on Monday that the water distribution concerns of Sindh and Balochistan would be resolved through consultations with coalition partners.

Responding to senators’ concerns during the session, Tarar emphasized the government’s commitment to prioritizing inter-provincial matters, particularly water distribution.

"The House of Federation will always prioritize addressing concerns that arise between provinces," Tarar stated, stressing the importance of cooperation and dialogue to resolve critical issues. He added that the resolution of water concerns would involve consultations with all relevant stakeholders to ensure fair consideration of the needs and rights of all provinces.

The water issue, he said raised by Senator Sherry Rehman and others, was discussed at length in the House last week, with the Federal government acknowledging Sindh’s concerns.

Tarar further clarified that in a coalition government, unilateral decisions cannot be made without addressing the concerns of coalition partners.

"Rest assured, the prime minister, a thoughtful and wise leader, is committed to working inclusively and has always strived to bring everyone on board," he said. "There will be no rush, and no constitutional deviations will occur."

Earlier, Senator Bilal Mandokhel others raised a point of order, highlighting that while Balochistan is the largest province by area, its share in the canal system is minimal. Due to its mountainous terrain, the province relies heavily on groundwater for agriculture, with only a small part of Nasirabad Division benefiting from the canal system.

Law makers also pointed out that while the ruling party often proposes plans for the country’s improvement, the opposition tends to disagree, even with beneficial proposals. However, he expressed concern that disagreements within the ruling party itself could lead to significant issues.