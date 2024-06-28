Open Menu

Tarar Assures To Form Committee On Journalists Protection

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Tarar assures to form committee on journalists protection

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Friday assured the protesting reporters covering parliamentary proceedings of forming a committee on the protection of journalists and develop a mechanism in that regard in consultation with the provinces.

The reporters staged a walk-out from the National Assembly's Press Gallery to raise their concerns about the security of journalists facing violence across the country and reservations on working environment in the Parliament House.

The minister flanked by Press Information Officer Mubashir Hassan came to the Press Gallery to hold negotiations with the protesting journalists.

Speaking on the occasion, Tarar said, “We have a very strong relationship with journalists. When the gates of Parliament House were closed for us, we used to sit with you and convey our voice to the people.”

He said efforts were being made to solve the problems of journalists on priority. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was working to address the issues of journalist community.

The minister paid tribute to the Parliamentary Reporters’ Association (PRA) for upholding freedom of press.

“I have taken strict notice of the coordination problems arising in relation to the budget books, which will be solved immediately.”

Tarar confirmed that the matter would be resolved immediately by contacting the National Assembly Secretariat.

“The doors of the Ministry of Information are open for the journalists round the clock. I stand with the journalists on the front line," he added.

He said meetings would be held with the provincial governments to investigate the cases of murder of journalists.

“A mechanism will be made in this regard in consultation with the provincial information ministers. A committee will be formed regarding the protection of the rights of journalists,” the minister affirmed.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he said, had always focused on solving problems like delay in payment of salaries to media workers and journalists. “The issues of non-payment or delay of salaries are being discussed with the PBA (Pakistan Broadcasters Association) and APNS (All Pakistan Newspapers Society).”

He mentioned that the government’s focus was on payment of dues to the journalists and media workers, and that their rights would not be allowed to be exploited.

He said that still there was a lot of work to be done on the defamation law and talks were underway with journalist organizations in that regard.

“I as the Federal Information Minister will sit and talk with the journalists regarding digital rights protection. The journalists organizations should play their due role regarding the defamation law,” Tarar said.

The minister underlined that there were proper laws in the country, and if someone was accused, he or she should prove their innocence in the court of law.

Related Topics

Pakistan Murder Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Information Minister Parliament Budget Media All From Government Court

Recent Stories

US Congress resolution unsolicited interference: F ..

US Congress resolution unsolicited interference: FO

45 minutes ago
 Shehzad Roy praises female petrol attendant at fil ..

Shehzad Roy praises female petrol attendant at filling station

51 minutes ago
 Rs590b given to KP over years to augment capacity ..

Rs590b given to KP over years to augment capacity in war on terrorism: PM

4 hours ago
 UAE-Based Reportage Properties Expands to Pakistan ..

UAE-Based Reportage Properties Expands to Pakistan, Appoints Asim Iftikhar as CE ..

4 hours ago
 Contempt case: SC accepts apologies from Senator V ..

Contempt case: SC accepts apologies from Senator Vawda, MQM leader Kamal

5 hours ago
 Govt to appoint Rizwan Saeed as new Ambassador to ..

Govt to appoint Rizwan Saeed as new Ambassador to US

5 hours ago
Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final

Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final

7 hours ago
 Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Karta ..

Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Kartarpur Gurdwara

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024

9 hours ago
 ECC approves technical supplementary grants

ECC approves technical supplementary grants

18 hours ago
 Govt urged to take serious action against Swat lik ..

Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan