Tarar assures to form committee on journalists protection

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Friday assured the protesting reporters covering parliamentary proceedings of forming a committee on the protection of journalists and develop a mechanism in that regard in consultation with the provinces.

The reporters staged a walk-out from the National Assembly's Press Gallery to raise their concerns about the security of journalists facing violence across the country and reservations on working environment in the Parliament House.

The minister flanked by Press Information Officer Mubashir Hassan came to the Press Gallery to hold negotiations with the protesting journalists.

Speaking on the occasion, Tarar said, “We have a very strong relationship with journalists. When the gates of Parliament House were closed for us, we used to sit with you and convey our voice to the people.”

He said efforts were being made to solve the problems of journalists on priority. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was working to address the issues of journalist community.

The minister paid tribute to the Parliamentary Reporters’ Association (PRA) for upholding freedom of press.

“I have taken strict notice of the coordination problems arising in relation to the budget books, which will be solved immediately.”

Tarar confirmed that the matter would be resolved immediately by contacting the National Assembly Secretariat.

“The doors of the Ministry of Information are open for the journalists round the clock. I stand with the journalists on the front line," he added.

He said meetings would be held with the provincial governments to investigate the cases of murder of journalists.

“A mechanism will be made in this regard in consultation with the provincial information ministers. A committee will be formed regarding the protection of the rights of journalists,” the minister affirmed.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he said, had always focused on solving problems like delay in payment of salaries to media workers and journalists. “The issues of non-payment or delay of salaries are being discussed with the PBA (Pakistan Broadcasters Association) and APNS (All Pakistan Newspapers Society).”

He mentioned that the government’s focus was on payment of dues to the journalists and media workers, and that their rights would not be allowed to be exploited.

He said that still there was a lot of work to be done on the defamation law and talks were underway with journalist organizations in that regard.

“I as the Federal Information Minister will sit and talk with the journalists regarding digital rights protection. The journalists organizations should play their due role regarding the defamation law,” Tarar said.

The minister underlined that there were proper laws in the country, and if someone was accused, he or she should prove their innocence in the court of law.