Tarar Assures Transparency In Islamabad's Development Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Tarar assures transparency in Islamabad's development projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar stated on Friday that the allotment of 485 kiosks in Islamabad is being handled lawfully, recruitment at CDA Hospital is merit-based, and the capital’s master plan is under review.

In response to Senator Kamran Murtaza’s question during the Senate’s question hour on Friday, Azam Nazeer Tarar stated that the kiosk issue in Islamabad is being addressed legally, and no one will lose their job. The kiosks allotment issue has been discussed with the relevant parties and will be reviewed at the next CDA board meeting.

Meanwhile, the recruitment process at CDA Hospital is ongoing, with hiring being conducted based on merit and transparency.

In response to questions from Senators Danesh Kumar, Dost Muhammad Khan, and Kamran Murtaza, Tarar stated that the federal capital’s master plan is under review, development work is progressing swiftly, and a technical commission is being established for the master plan.

