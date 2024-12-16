Tarar attends funeral of PML-N leader Siddiqul Farooq

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Information,Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Monday attended the funeral prayer of senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Siddiqul Farooq.

The funeral prayer of Siddiqul-Farooq was offered at Islamabad H-11 graveyard.

The senior leadership of PML(N) and social personalities and families were also present in the funeral prayer.

The minister of information paid tributes to Siddiqul Farooq for his honesty, principles and political services.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.