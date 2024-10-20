Tarar Calls Constitutional Package A Milestone For Parliamentary Supremacy
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 20, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Sunday said that it was a historic day and a milestone for the state and people of Pakistan as the supremacy of Parliament was established.
Talking to media outside Parliament House, along with Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar here, he said
the Constitution was clear about the supremacy of Parliament. "It was stipulated in the Charter of Democracy to facilitate the delivery of cheap and speedy justice", the minister added.
He said that consultation with all political parties was the beauty of the democratic process and no political party has been left out in this process. He said that prolonged but constructive consultations were held on the constitutional package and no urgency had been shown in this regard.
The minister said that the constitutional package was an important step towards speedy delivery of justice in the country.
He said that Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister of Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah and other leaders had played an important role in finalising the constitutional package and the cabinet appreciated their efforts.
He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked all coalition parties especially PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, President Asif Zardari, Naveed Qamar and Sherry Rehman for their positive role.
He said the amendments to the package being introduced on Sunday were originally envisaged in the Charter of Democracy signed between Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif in 2006.
