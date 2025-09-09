Tarar Calls For Collective Action To Tackle Gender Inequality, Population Growth
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2025 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Human Rights, Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday has termed gender inequality and unchecked population growth as two of the most critical challenges confronting the country, emphasizing the need for coordinated strategies and improved mechanisms to address the specific issues.
Addressing to the consultative session on Gender Disparity Framework Report, the minister said that although the prevailing circumstances remain discouraging, positive change is achievable through joint efforts and well-defined strategies. He reaffirmed the government’s strong commitment to advancing gender equality, noting that it is not
only a fulfillment of Pakistan’s international obligations but also a central policy priority of the government.
Highlighting complexities in family planning, Tarar observed that after devolution, the matter has not been adequately addressed by the provinces. He further pointed to contradictions in the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award formula, under which provinces receive greater resources based on higher population figures, while simultaneously
being urged to curb population growth.
The minister stressed the need to revisit and renegotiate the NFC formula, proposing that resource allocation should be linked to performance indicators such as progress in education, health, poverty alleviation, and social welfare, rather than solely on population size.
He said that the rapid population growth as the foremost challenge for both federal and provincial governments and called upon all stakeholders to work together for sustainable solutions. “This is indeed a formidable challenge, but with shared resolve and a clear strategy, we can bring about meaningful improvement,” he added.
The session was attended by representatives from government institutions, civil society NCSW and other
stakeholders.
The minister thanked participants for their input and emphasized that future reporting mechanisms must accurately
reflect ground realities, ensuring Pakistan’s progress is clearly highlighted at both national and international levels.
