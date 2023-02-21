UrduPoint.com

Tarar Calls For Ensuring 'neutral Approach' In Cases Against Political Leaders

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2023 | 10:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday called for ensuring a "neutral approach" during the hearing of various cases related to political leaders.

Speaking here at a press conference, he lambasted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan for continuously evading the hearing and when he was summoned for the last time to get protective bail, the whole scenario became a public gathering.

He said that the movement in the court's premises was purely an administrative matter, alleging the PTI leader had no regard for the institutions reaching the court premises in form of rally.

He asked the court(s) to discourage "precedent for 'processions' inside the court premises as Imran Khan (allegedly) did".

He claimed that Imran Khan made the court wait till the last day but an accountability court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi today in LNG terminal case when he was on the way to appear before the court.

He questioned whether Imran Khan and Shahid Khaqan Abbssi were being treated in the same way.

Moreover, Attaullah Tarar accused the PTI chairman for trying to hide behind stay orders, saying the former prime minister had to face the accountability.

The special assistant said the present government did not believe in political victimization rather it was pursuing the course of law and constitution. The special assistant said that false cases were filed against PML-N leadership in the past but Imran's lawyers were purportedly adopting delaying tactics for hearing of cases against him.

"Imran Khan is hiding his alleged 'secret daughter' and criminal action should be taken for submitting a false affidavit before the election commission in this regard," he said, adding that all cases against Imran were being delayed by his lawyers on false pretences.

Attaullah Tarar said the former government 'destroyed the economy' and the present government was steering the country's economy towards stability.

To a question regarding the resignation of Chairman NAB Aftab Sultan, Attaullah Tarar said the ex-chairman resigned himself from the post as the government had nothing to do with this matter.

He said that the incumbent government was formed ten months ago and it neither politically victimized anyone during this period nor asked any official to do so.

