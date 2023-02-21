UrduPoint.com

Tarar Calls For Ensuring Neutral Approach In Cases Against Political Leaders

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Tarar calls for ensuring neutral approach in cases against political leaders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday called for ensuring neutral approach during hearing of various cases related to political leaders.

Speaking here at a press conference, he said that appearance of Imran Khan for protective bail was administrative failure and it seemed just a public gathering.

He said that movement in the court's premises was purely administrative matter but PTI leader had no regard for institution as he reached there in form of rally and it was just a public gathering.

He pointed out that court waited for Imran Khan last day but an accountability court issued non-bailable arrest warrant of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi today in LNG terminal case when he was on the way to appear before the court.

He questioned whether Imran Khan and Shahid Khaqan Abbssi were being treated in the same way.

"An amateur minister namely Mr. Sahi maneuvered the PTI cases," he added.

During the by-elections, PML-N leadership was given messages not to be so tough, he alleged adding that Deputy Commissioner and District Police Officers Faisalabad were also summoned and snubbed.

He called for full monitoring of the judiciary to ensure justice.

He said " a Judge did not listen to the cases of Imran Khan and and another judge is listening to the cases against PML-N leaders about whom an audio leak has recently surfaced."He said that false cases were registered against PML-N leadership in past but Imran's lawyers were adopting delaying tactics for hearing of cases against him.

Imran Khan was hiding his daughter and criminal action should be taken for submitting a false affidavit , he said adding that all cases against him were being delayed by his lawyers on false pretenses.

