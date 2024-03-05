Tarar Calls For Political Dialogue, Cooperation
Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2024 | 10:35 PM
Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Atta ullah Tarar on Tuesday stressed the need for political dialogue and cooperation with political members to address the challenges being faced by the nation
Talking to a private news channel, he said that there is a dire need to make collective efforts to ensure public welfare, progress and prosperity and achieve fast development for Pakistan.
He said, "It is the duty of political leaders to gear up efforts for addressing genuine issues of the masses."
It is also the responsibility of the treasury benches to abstain from any disruptive behaviour to take the country forward in every sector, he added.
However, he said that in order to have a meaningful dialogue, the opposition benches must act seriously.
He emphasized the need for resolving legal disputes through proper channels.
