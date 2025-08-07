Tarar Calls For United Front Against Terrorism
Published August 07, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Thursday clarified that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has consistently received its designated share under the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award, and urged lawmakers to adopt a unified stance against terrorism.
Responding to a query raised by MNA Asad Qaiser in the National Assembly, Tarar clarified that one percent of the divisible pool has been regularly transferred to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for counter-terrorism efforts since the last NFC Award.
“I’ve personally attended ten meetings on this issue, including those with the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. There’s no second opinion—the one percent NFC share has been transferred without interruption for the past 15 years,” he stated.
Backing figures shared by PML-N MNA Talal Chaudhry, Tarar confirmed that payments related to the merged tribal districts—following the 2018 constitutional amendment—had also been released.
He added that some pending amounts were still under technical discussion.
Addressing past government policies on talks with militants, the minister said, “The negotiations with terrorists and related policies during your government’s tenure are part of the public record. The consequences of those actions are also part of history. We need not debate the past today.”
He emphasized the importance of moving forward with national unity and urged all members of the House to resolve collectively: “Let us stand united in one voice to declare that we want a terrorism-free Pakistan—and we are all ready to make sacrifices for it.”
