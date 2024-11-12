Tarar Calls On Country Representative UNODC
Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Azam Nazeer Tarar met with Troels Vester, the Country Representative for the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in Pakistan to discuss expanded collaboration on justice reforms and emerging areas such as environmental crimes.
Both the parties' shared commitment to advancing legal and environmental initiatives in Pakistan.
A key focus of the discussion was the Case Assignment and Management System (CAMS), a collaborative project between the Ministry of Law and Justice and UNODC.
CAMS aims to transition case management from traditional methods to a digital system, enhancing real-time case tracking and improving the efficiency and performance of legal professionals.
To date, the Ministry has completed training for six batches of focal persons across federal ministries. CAMS is currently undergoing testing and a security audit by the National Telecommunication and Information Security board (NTISB). UNODC has provided critical infrastructure support, including servers and computers, and remains actively involved in addressing technical issues.
In addition to CAMS, Mr. Vester identified potential new areas for collaboration, including climate change and environmental crime prevention. Mr. Tarar highlighted the importance of strengthening the capacity of prosecutors and welcomed UNODC’s support in this area. Mr. Vester proposed a joint initiative to identify factors contributing to low conviction rates in Pakistan and explore models for improvement. The Minister also briefed Mr. Vester on recent amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code and discussed possible UNODC support for these reforms, with Mr. Vester expressing interest in engaging the judiciary to ensure comprehensive collaboration.
Mr. Azam Nazeer Tarar expressed gratitude to UNODC for its continued support and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to joint efforts in capacity building, environmental initiatives, and justice reforms. Both parties concluded the meeting with mutual appreciation and optimism for sustained progress in their partnership.
