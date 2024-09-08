Tarar Castigates Rowdy PTI Workers For Pelting Stones At Police
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 08, 2024 | 09:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar said on Sunday that at one point, stones were pelted at police by rowdy participants of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf public rally.
Using his X account, the minister said that was the reason that the PML-N leadership was of the view that the PTI did not believe in peaceful protest or assembly.
He stated that such incident occurred at only one place and now peace had been restored.
