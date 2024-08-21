Tarar Commends Meta's Role In Advancing Child Protection, Privacy Initiatives
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The Federal Minister for Law, Justice and Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, held a meeting with the delegation headed by Vice President Public Policy APAC, Meta, Simon Milner and commended Meta (Facebook) for its proactive role in ensuring safe digital spaces.
The minister praised Meta for effectively utilizing its platform to support the Ministry’s initiatives on child protection, privacy and related human rights concerns. The minister also recognized the Public Service Video (PSM) developed by Meta as a significant contribution to advancing the ministry’s mission.
This video highlights the collaborative efforts between the Ministry of Human Rights and Meta to promote the right to privacy and child protection in digital spaces. The content is designed to educate the public about their digital rights and responsibilities, reflecting the Ministry's broader human rights agenda.
A central aspect of this initiative is the promotion of the TakeItDown platform, developed by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).
The platform allows individuals to anonymously report explicit images or videos of minors shared online. Through this tool, families and young people can take proactive measures to remove harmful content from the internet, addressing online harassment, exploitation, and cyberbullying.
Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar emphasized the importance of sustained collaboration with Meta to tackle pressing issues such as online child protection and the preservation of individual privacy rights. He reiterated the ministry's dedication to partnering with Meta and other key stakeholders to ensure that Pakistan leads in human rights advocacy and protection.
The Ministry of Human Rights remains committed to expanding its partnership with Meta and other collaborators to enhance the awareness, protection and promotion of human rights across the nation.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Islamabad’s Red Zone Sealed; Schools Closed for security reason1 hour ago
-
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held3 hours ago
-
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication3 hours ago
-
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations in rural areas3 hours ago
-
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank3 hours ago
-
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: Asif3 hours ago
-
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank3 hours ago
-
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minister3 hours ago
-
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA chairman told NA body3 hours ago
-
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea3 hours ago
-
Polio vaccines imperative to counter disease: Mayor Karachi3 hours ago
-
Empowering women in every field to put country on path of speedy progress: MNA3 hours ago