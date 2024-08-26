Open Menu

Tarar Condemns Act Of Terrorism In Musakhel Leaving 23 Innocent Persons Dead

Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Tarar condemns act of terrorism in Musakhel leaving 23 innocent persons dead

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Monday strongly condemned the brutality of terrorists in Musakhel, Balochistan.

In a statement, Attaullah Tarar expressed deep sorrow and grief over the killing of 23 persons by terrorists firing.

The minister said that terrorists brutally targeted innocent passengers near Musakhel which was highly condemnable act.

The terrorists involved in this heinous incident and their facilitators will not be able to escape from punishment, he maintained.

On behalf of the government, he expressed heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved families and stated that the government shared their grief.

