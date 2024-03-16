Tarar Condemns Terrorist Attack In North Waziristan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ataullah Tarar on Saturday strongly condemned terrorist attack in North Waziristan.
In a statement, the minister paid tributes to the officers and Jawans of the Pakistan Army who were martyred in the terrorist attack. Expressing condolences to the families of the martyred, he said the government stood with their families.
Attacking security forces was a cowardly and reprehensible act, Ataullah Tarar said.
The brave soldiers of Pakistan Army are sacrificing their lives for the security of the country, their sacrifices will always be remembered, he remarked.
The minister reiterated the government's commitment to root out the scourge of terrorism from the soil.
The government with the support of the masses will take every step to completely eliminate terrorism, he maintained.
