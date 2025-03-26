Tarar Condoles Demise Of Journalist Naveed Akbar’s Father
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2025 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday expressed deep grief over the death of the father of senior journalist Naveed Akbar.
In his condolence message, the information minister expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy with Naveed Akbar and other family members.
Tarar said that he was deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of Naveed Akbar’s father, which was a great tragedy for the bereaved family.
Parents are an invaluable gift, their passing away is a great shock and irreparable loss, he said adding that he shared the grief of the family in this hour of trial and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.
Recent Stories
MAG Group Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
98% of Overcharging Complaints Resolved via Qeemat Punjab System
The UN General Assembly by consensus adopted the Resolution “Permanent Neutral ..
Pakistan set 129-run target for New Zealand in final T20I match
Dubai Customs fosters client partnerships with a Ramadan suhoor gathering
Vivo Announces Robotics Lab and Showcases its First Mixed-Reality Headset at the ..
Forged for the Future: The Rise of Ultra-Resilient Metal Smartphones
Argentina secures World Cup spot with 4-1 victory over Brazil
AD Ports Group, Columbia Group form ship management joint venture
On behalf of UAE President, UAE Ambassador attends inauguration ceremony for Pre ..
General Authority of Islamic Affairs adopts Emirates Endowment as unified identi ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tarar condoles demise of journalist Naveed Akbar’s father6 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting for anti-polio arrangements6 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 55,200 cusecs water26 minutes ago
-
This Eid, Bring the Cinema Experience to Your Home37 minutes ago
-
DIG reviews security at mosques during Fajr prayers56 minutes ago
-
Admin imposes fine Rs 300,000 over profiteering56 minutes ago
-
PPSC announces results of various positions56 minutes ago
-
One died, three injured in accident near Battal Tunnel on Hazara Expressway1 hour ago
-
Dacoit gang attacks police to free accomplices1 hour ago
-
Student dies in road accident1 hour ago
-
Driver killed, two other injured in road mishap1 hour ago
-
Terrorist commander killed in Hangu operation1 hour ago