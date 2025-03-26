Open Menu

Tarar Condoles Demise Of Journalist Naveed Akbar’s Father

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Tarar condoles demise of journalist Naveed Akbar’s father

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday expressed deep grief over the death of the father of senior journalist Naveed Akbar.

In his condolence message, the information minister expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy with Naveed Akbar and other family members.

Tarar said that he was deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of Naveed Akbar’s father, which was a great tragedy for the bereaved family.

Parents are an invaluable gift, their passing away is a great shock and irreparable loss, he said adding that he shared the grief of the family in this hour of trial and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

