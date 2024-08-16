ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Friday expressed grief over the death of the mother of Mehran tv bureau chief Mudassar Hussain Rajput.

In a message, the minister expressed sympathy and heartfelt condolences to Mudassar Hussain Rajput and his family.

He said he was deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of Mudassar Hussain Rajput's mother.

Terming the death of the mother as a great loss, Tarar said he shared the grief of the bereaved family.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.