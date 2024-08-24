Tarar condoles over death of mother of Aamir Ilyas Rana

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of the mother of Aamir Ilyas Rana, Bureau Chief Express news Islamabad.

In his condolence message, the minister expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the bereaved family.

He said that the death of the mother was an irreparable loss for Aamir Ilyas and a great shock to the bereaved

family.

The minister said that he shared the grief of Aamir Ilyas Rana and his family.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.