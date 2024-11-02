Open Menu

Tarar Condoles Over Demise Of Mother Of APP Urdu Director Abdul Jabbar Zakria

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2024 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of the mother of Director urdu News Service of Associated Press of Abdul Jabbar Zakria.

In his condolence message, the minister expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the bereaved family.

He said he was deeply saddened to hear the news of Abdul Jabbar Zakria's mother's death.

The death of the deceased was a great tragedy for the family of Zakria, he added.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

