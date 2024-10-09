Tarar condoles with Farhat Abbas over death of his elder brother

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday visited

the office of Pakistan Television Corporation Director Admin and Personnel Farhat Abbas Janjua to condole

over the death of his elder brother.

The minister expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow over the demise and offered Fateha for the deceased.

The minister said that this was an irreparable loss for Farhat Abbas Janjua and his family and said he equally

shared the grief with them.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family

to bear this loss with equanimity.