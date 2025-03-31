Tarar congratulates Muslim Ummah, Pakistanis on Eid-ul Fitr

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Monday congratulated Muslims around the world, including in Pakistan on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul-Fitr.

In his congratulatory message, the minister said after the blessings and mercy of the holy month of Ramazan, Eid ul-Fitr was a gift from Allah Almighty.

"This joyful occasion teaches us a lesson of sacrifice, love and brotherhood, as well as a gives a message of sharing each other's pain and sufferings," Attaullah Tarar added.

"In the joys of Eid, let us also remember those people who are suffering for one reason or another," Attaullah Tarar remarked.

The minister said that on this auspicious occasion, the nation can never forget the oppressed Kashmiri and Palestinian brothers and sisters.

Attaullah Tarar reiterated that Pakistani nation will continue moral and diplomatic support for the Kashmiris and Palestinians.

He further said that Eid ul-Fitr taught a lesson of brotherhood, love and solidarity.

He urged the countrymen to reiterate their resolve on this occasion to unite and play a role in the development, prosperity and stability of Pakistan.