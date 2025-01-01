Open Menu

Tarar Congratulates Newly Elected Leaders Of KJF Office Bearers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Tarar congratulates newly elected leaders of KJF office bearers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture, Attaullah Tarar, on Wednesday congratulated the newly elected office bearers of the Kashmir Journalists Forum (KJF).

In his message, the minister extended his felicitations to President Sardar Irfan Sadozai and General Secretary Maqsood Muntazir, expressing confidence in their ability to lead the forum toward greater success. He also conveyed his best wishes to the new leadership.

Highlighting the significance of the KJF, the minister noted its vital role as a voice for the people of Kashmir, emphasizing its contributions to promoting the freedom movement, addressing Azad Kashmir’s political landscape, and raising public concerns.

The KJF continues to be a powerful platform advocating for the rights and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

