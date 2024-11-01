Tarar Congratulates Newly Elected Office Bearers Of PBA
Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2024 | 09:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar has felicitated the newly elected office bearers of the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), stressing that the free and active media is indispensable for strengthening the democracy.
The minister, in a news release, specifically congratulated PBA Chairman Mian Amir Mahmood, Senior Vice Chairman Salman Iqbal, and Vice Chairman Mir Ibrahim Rehman.
He also extended felicitation to other newly elected office bearers including Secretary General Shakeel Masood, Joint Secretary Ahmed Zuberi, and Finance Secretary Azhar Qazi.
Tarar noted that the media is a crucial pillar of the state, expressing the hope that the newly elected officials would play their due role for uplift of the media industry.
He said the government would continue its efforts for the freedom, development and promotion of the media institutions in the country.
Meanwhile, Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Ambreen Jan and Principal Information Officer Mubashir Hasan also extended heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected office bearers and expressed the best wishes for them.
The Federal Secretary acknowledged the critical role of the PBA in provision of a correct information to the masses.
The Principal Information Officer hoped that the newly elected body would play its role in resolving the issues of media workers by ensuring development of the media industry.
