Tarar Congratulates Newly Elected Office Bearers Of IHC Journalists Association

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2025 | 11:10 AM

Tarar congratulates newly elected office bearers of IHC Journalists Association

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday congratulated the newly elected office-bearers of the Islamabad High Court Journalists Association.

The minister for information congratulated Hussain Ahmed Chaudhry and Bilal Sheikh on their election as President and ,Senior Vice President of the association respectively.

He also congratulated Rauf Bazmi, and Raja Shazad Ali on their election as Vice President, General Secretary respectively.

The minister for information also congratulated the other newly elected office bearers of the IHC Journalists Association.

"The government fully believes in freedom of expression," the minister said adding journalists played a key role in providing accurate information to the public.

Terming the role of court reporters in journalism as very important, Attaullah Tarar said like lawyers, journalists also have to be aware of the law.

He expressed hope the newly elected office bearers will discharge their responsibilities in a good manner and raise the standard of journalism.

