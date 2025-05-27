Tarar congratulates newly-elected office-bearers of RISJA

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday congratulated newly-elected office-bearers of Rawalpindi Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (RISJA).

The minister congratulated the newly elected President of RISJA, Abu Bakr Bin Talat, General Secretary Syed Arsalan Shirazi, Finance Secretary Nasir Abbas Naqvi and other office-bearers.

Tarar congratulated Zulfiqar Baig on being elected as Senior Vice President, Aqeel Anjum and Asghar Ali Mubarak as Vice Presidents, and Hafiz Abdul Rehman and Asim Riaz as Joint Secretaries of RISJA.

The government fully believed in free, responsible and positive journalism, Attaullah Tarar said adding RISJA was an active and dynamic journalism organization.

"RISJA is playing a key role in promoting sports journalism and protecting the rights of journalists," Attaullah Tarar maintained.

The minister said that the government was well aware of the challenges faced by journalists and concrete steps were being taken to resolve them.

Expressing good wishes for RISJA office bearers, the minister hoped that the new leadership of RISJA will live up to the expectations of the journalist community by utilizing their professional skills.