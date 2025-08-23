Open Menu

Tarar Congratulates Pakistani Winners Of Seychelles Nature Trail Event

Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2025 | 11:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar Saturday lauded the remarkable performance of Pakistani athletes at the Seychelles Nature Trail Running event, describing their success as a proud moment for the nation.

In his statement, the minister extended heartfelt congratulations to Waqar Ahmed, Umar Zaman, Muzammil Shehzad, Mohsin Ijaz, Anam Azeer, Neelab Kiani, and other participants for excelling on the challenging African mountain trail.

He said their achievement is a source of immense national pride and sends a resounding message to the global community: Pakistan’s athletes are second to none.

Tarar offered special commendation to the women competitors, particularly Anam Azeer from Lahore and Neelab Kiani from Islamabad, noting their growing recognition on the international stage.

He emphasized that Pakistani women athletes are bringing honor to the country through their dedication and resilience, which continue to enhance Pakistan’s image worldwide and reflect the strength and promise of its female sporting talent.

