Tarar Criticizes PTI For 'derailing' Democracy
Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2024 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Atta Ullah Tarar said on Sunday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had always tried to derail democracy.
Addressing a press conference at PML-N's Secretariat here, he alleged that President Dr Arif Alvi was delaying the convening of the National Assembly session.
He said that as per the Constitution, the National Assembly session has to be convened on the 21st day after the general elections and added that if it was not convened, the speaker could himself convene it.
Atta Ullah Tarar said after the notification of the elected members there was no justification for delaying the convening of the session.
He said that people have rejected the politics of hypocrisy.
