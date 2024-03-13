Open Menu

Tarar Criticizes PTI Over Alleged Call For Withdrawal Of GSP Plus Status From EU

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 13, 2024 | 11:52 AM

The federal minister for information and broadcasting says such demand is tantamount to attack on Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 13rd, 2024) Ataullah Tarar, the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) call for withdrawing Pakistan's GSP Plus status from the European Union constitutes an assault on the nation.

Tarar emphasized that this move is aimed at destabilizing the economy and adversely impacting the populace.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Tarar attributed PTI's demand to alleged inadequacies in facilities provided to Imran Khan in jail. He stated that instructions originating from the confinement facility seek to inflict economic harm, a situation the government is determined to prevent.

Tarar condemned elements seeking to damage the economy for their political agenda, cautioning that such actions would adversely affect the entire nation.

He characterized PTI's actions as a concerted effort to drive the country toward default, labeling it a malicious campaign orchestrated to harm the economy.

Regarding Imran Khan's incarceration, the Punjab Home Department reported a lavish lifestyle, citing allowances for multiple weekly meetings as per jail regulations.

Tarar clarified that meeting restrictions were specific to certain jails undergoing audits, affirming that Imran Khan has been provided with all necessary facilities, including a bicycle for exercise.

Besides it, Tarar highlighted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's efforts in combating inflation and unemployment, underscoring the government's relentless commitment to economic improvement. He praised Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb's expertise and dedication to enhancing the national economy.

