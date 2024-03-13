Tarar Criticizes PTI Over Alleged Call For Withdrawal Of GSP Plus Status From EU
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 13, 2024 | 11:52 AM
The federal minister for information and broadcasting says such demand is tantamount to attack on Pakistan.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 13rd, 2024) Ataullah Tarar, the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) call for withdrawing Pakistan's GSP Plus status from the European Union constitutes an assault on the nation.
Tarar emphasized that this move is aimed at destabilizing the economy and adversely impacting the populace.
Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Tarar attributed PTI's demand to alleged inadequacies in facilities provided to Imran Khan in jail. He stated that instructions originating from the confinement facility seek to inflict economic harm, a situation the government is determined to prevent.
Tarar condemned elements seeking to damage the economy for their political agenda, cautioning that such actions would adversely affect the entire nation.
He characterized PTI's actions as a concerted effort to drive the country toward default, labeling it a malicious campaign orchestrated to harm the economy.
Regarding Imran Khan's incarceration, the Punjab Home Department reported a lavish lifestyle, citing allowances for multiple weekly meetings as per jail regulations.
Tarar clarified that meeting restrictions were specific to certain jails undergoing audits, affirming that Imran Khan has been provided with all necessary facilities, including a bicycle for exercise.
Besides it, Tarar highlighted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's efforts in combating inflation and unemployment, underscoring the government's relentless commitment to economic improvement. He praised Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb's expertise and dedication to enhancing the national economy.
Recent Stories
New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024
Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana
Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi
Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise
Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife
Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority
Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids
Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bid
Woman injured in cylinder blast
67,451 Rashan bags distributed in district: DC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Parents' awareness helpful to control harmful effects of e-cigarettes, vape pens use among youngster ..9 minutes ago
-
Pakistan envoy calls on Vietnam President10 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 451 kg drugs in 11 operations; arrests 1730 minutes ago
-
Eight injured in fire cum roof collapse incident1 hour ago
-
Police foils underage marriage1 hour ago
-
Man gunned down1 hour ago
-
JKNF condemn Indian authorities' act to declare National Front as unlawful association2 hours ago
-
Mushaal Mullick urges UN to fulfill long-promised right to self-determination of Kashmiris2 hours ago
-
ECP suspends RO, orders inquiry to probe JUI-F NA special seat controversy12 hours ago
-
CM for necessary amendments in relevant law to ensure protection of women's rights in inheritance12 hours ago
-
Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana12 hours ago
-
Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi12 hours ago