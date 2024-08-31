Open Menu

Tarar Decries Journal's Failed Attempt To Damage Pakistan's Relations With China

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Tarar decries journal's failed attempt to damage Pakistan's relations with China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Saturday said that "The Diplomat" magazine in its article had tried unsuccessfully to spoil Pakistan's relations with long-time friend China.

In his reaction to the article published in the journal through his account on X, Tarar maintained: "This is yet another failed attempt to damage Pakistan's relations with its time-tested friend China. These attacks on our foreign policy will never succeed."

He said that the impression given in the article was based on false opinions which did not reflect the sentiments of the people of Pakistan.

