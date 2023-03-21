Tarar demands fixing reference against sitting judge in SJC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday demanded to fix the reference against a sitting judge of the apex court for hearing in Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).

Speaking here at a press conference, he said three references – two by lawyers and one by the Pakistan Bar Council – had been filed against a judge of the apex court that should be fixed for hearing in the SJC.

He said there had been several charges of embezzlement against the judge including getting a plot worth millions of rupees in Lahore and a plaza in Gujranwala. He said a video of Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Principal Secretary of former Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elhai, had revealed that cases were being managed in the courts.

He said the son-in-law of a Chief Justice had remained involved in minting money and embezzlement of around Rs. 15 billion was made only through 'paper schemes'. The commission was received by him on these projects which were not completed on-ground, he added. He said another judge of the apex court had also been facing charges of biased legal proceedings that should also be initiated against him.

He said that Imran Khan had been given undue favor in various cases against him but he would have to be accountable for his deeds and wrongdoings.

Tarar said Imran Khan was using delaying tactics to appear in cases filed against him with the Federal Investigation Agency, Election Commission of Pakistan, and other courts.

He said that false cases were registered against PML-N leadership in the past who also faced imprisonment but Imran's lawyers were adopting delaying tactics in the hearing of cases.

He pointed out that a court waited for Imran Khan and even gave a hearing date at per his ease.

SAPM Attaullah Tarar said that writ of the government would be enforced at every cost in the country.

He said the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wanted to create chaos and unrest in the country. "There was no issue in implementing the arrest warrant and nabbing Imran Khan but we did not want any human loss" he added.

He said that Gilgit Baltistan police had brought the shells into the Capital and they were forced to use them at the judicial complex against Islamabad police.

He said that forensics of the video and voice of Muhammad Khan Bhatti had been conducted. "The video is 100 percent accurate, I am here in front of you after verifying the video as the voice of Muhammad Khan Bhatti had matched," he added.